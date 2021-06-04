PM Modi To Address World Environment Day Event On June 5 Virtually, Interact With Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the World Environment Day event on June 5, 2021, at 11 AM via video conferencing. The theme for this year's event is "promotion of biofuels for a better environment", as per the release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister also informed that he will be interacting with the farmers.

At 11 AM tomorrow, 5th June will take part in the World Environment Programme on the theme of ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment.’ Would also interact with farmers to hear their experiences of using ethanol and biogas. https://t.co/1BzJRWgivs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2021

In order to commemorate the World Environment Day event, PM Modi will release

Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025

E-20 Notification directing Oil Companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol with the percentage of ethanol up to 20% from 1st April 2023

BIS Specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15.

He will launch a Pilot Project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune.

He will also interact with farmers to gain insight into their firsthand experience, as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed Bio-Gas Programmes.

These efforts will facilitate the setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and will provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country. This will also help increase the consumption of ethanol in the ethanol-producing states and the adjoining regions, before the year 2025.

PM Modi addressed CSIR Society Meeting

PM Modi on Friday chaired the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) society meeting where he lauded the scientists of the institution for taking the science and technology of India to great heights. PM Modi also acknowledged CSIR for producing great scientists like Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar batting for the focus to now shifted towards achieving self-reliance.

He also spoke about how in today's times, India was leading the world in the field of sustainable development and clean energy. "Science and technology reach the same heights in any country, the better it is with the industry, the market. In our country, CSIR works as an institutional arrangement to maintain the same system of Science, Society, and Industry," PM added.

Addressing the CSIR society meeting. https://t.co/mjk9YyDYrP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK)