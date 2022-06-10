PM Modi To Arrive In Gujarat For One-day Visit On Friday; Detailed Itinerary Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on his one-day visit to Gujarat on Friday, June 10, wherein he will be laying the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 3,050 crores. In addition to that, PM Modi will also inaugurate several projects and will later address a tribal gathering and launch a multi-speciality hospital in Navsari.

Tweeting about the same on Thursday, PM Modi said, "I look forward to programmes in Navsari and Ahmedabad. Upon reaching Gujarat, I will attend the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan. Various development works will be inaugurated. Many of them are linked to water supply."

I will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow, 10th June. I look forward to programmes in Navsari and Ahmedabad. Upon reaching Gujarat, I will attend the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan. Various development works will be inaugurated. Many of them are linked to water supply. https://t.co/5ppdraIQDs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2022

Furthermore, he also informed about inaugurating the AM Naik Healthcare Complex, Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital and Kharel education complex, adding that all the projects in Navsari will bring multiple benefits to the people of southern Gujarat.

Check detailed itinerary of PM Modi in Gujarat:

As per the Prime Minister's office, around 10:15 am, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari.

At around 12:15 pm, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari.

At around 3:45 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister will also partake in a programme named 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development initiatives worth about Rs 3,050 crores at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari. This includes the inauguration of 7 projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects, and Bhumi Pujan of 14 projects.

Prime Minister will perform the Bhumi Pujan for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crores.

He will later inaugurate the Madhuban dam-based Astol regional water supply project, built at the cost of about Rs 586 crores. It is a marvel of water supply engineering skills.

Also, 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth Rs 163 crores will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Next, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of many electricity and water-based projects for the local residents of the area.

Later, in the afternoon, at the AM Naik Healthcare Complex, PM Modi will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. He will also attend a public function organised at the healthcare complex, where he will virtually inaugurate the Kharel education complex.

He will also inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at IN-SPACe headquarters in Bopal, Ahmedabad.

Image: PTI