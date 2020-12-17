PM Modi To Attend Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day In March, Calls It 'matter Of Pride'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina today, where the two leaders discussed a host of bilateral issues, including ways to strengthen ties in post-COVID-19-era. PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina discussed cooperation in the health sector, border security and management, trade, connectivity, power and energy, refugee crisis, among other subjects of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Modi also accepted the invitation from Sheikh Hasina to join the celebrations on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations in March 2021. PM Modi thanked Sheikh Hasina for supporting India's election to the United Nations Security Council. During the summit, both countries agreed to work together to bring the much-needed reforms to the UNSC.

Was honoured to review our diverse ties with Bangladesh during my Virtual Summit with PM Sheikh Hasina today. We also unveiled a stamp honouring Bangabandhu, and launched the Bangabandhu-Bapu musuem and the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2020

Next year, India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate Mujib Borsho and 50 years of establishment of our diplomatic ties. I look forward to visiting Dhaka for paying my homage to the life and ideals of Bangabandhu. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2020

Several MoUs signed

Bangladeshi side requested for 1.3 km Innocent Passage through river route along with River Padma near Rajshahi District, which the Indian side said will consider. Both side also agreed to facilitate completion of border fencing at all pending sectors at the international border as soon as possible.

Officials from both nations signed several MoUs and two bilateral development partnership projects were also inaugurated during the summit. The two countries agreed for the beautification and city development project in Rajshahi City and construction of Khalishpur Collegiate Girl’s School in Khulna.

In all, 7 MoUs/Agreements were signed coinciding with the virtual summit between PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, which included an MoU on High Impact Community Development Projects, Cooperation in the field of Agriculture, among others. pic.twitter.com/UGpdQ12yPu — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) December 17, 2020

"It was a very fruitful summit that included the inauguration of significant projects & detailed discussions in all areas of cooperation. PM Modi has accepted PM Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26th, 2021," said Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar, Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Bangladesh noted that the filming of the biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will start in January next year, which is to be directed by Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Both sides reiterated to continue regular exchanges of groups to promote culture, education, science and technology, youth and sports and mass media. Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to tackling terrorism.

PM Sheikh Hasina deeply appreciated the warm gesture of India in organizing various events on the occasion of ongoing ‘Mujib Borsho’. The two Prime Ministers jointly unveiled a commemorative postal stamp issued by the Government of India on the occasion of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PM Modi thanked the Government of Bangladesh for issuing a stamp in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations earlier in September 2020.

