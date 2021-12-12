PM Modi To Attend Deposit Insurance Event In Delhi Alongside Finance Min & RBI Governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address an event on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' on Sunday. The programme, which is scheduled to take place at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, will mark the presence of several other officials including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The deposit insurance coverage by the Centre is a path-breaking reform, where it was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, said the Prime Minister's Office in its statement.

"Deposit insurance covers all deposits such savings, fixed, current, recurring deposits, etc., in all commercial banks, functioning in India. Deposits in State, Central and Primary cooperative banks, functioning in States/Union territories are also covered", it added.

Along with that, with such huge insurance coverage for depositors per bank, the number of fully protected accounts at the end of the previous financial year constituted 98.1% of the total number of accounts, as against the international benchmark of 80%.

Earlier, the first installment of interim payments was released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) against the claims made by depositors from 16 Urban Cooperative Banks. Apart from that, more than Rs 1,300 crore have been paid to other alternate bank accounts of more than 1 lakh depositors against their claims.

Centre clears Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill, 2021

Earlier in July, the Centre cleared the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, which ensured all kinds of deposits up to Rs 5 lakh in all banks across the country. Under the DICGC Act, depositors of banks that have collapsed and placed under a moratorium will receive Rs 5 lakh of their money within 90 days.

Speaking on the same, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the bill aims to increase insurance coverage on bank deposits and reduce the time taken for depositors to recover the amount, in case of financial stress.

A subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, DICGC provides insurance cover on bank deposits to customers. Furthermore, it aims to minimise the troubles faced by depositors of stressed banks like the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank or Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank. The bank deposit insurance programme covers all public, private, cooperative, and foreign banks in India, except for some specific ones.

Image: PTI