PM Modi To Attend Event To Mark Two Decades Of Grievances Redressal Programme In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend on April 27 an event to mark the completion of 20 years of a citizens' grievances redressal programme in Gujarat that he had launched as the state's chief minister in 2003.

SWAGAT (State Wide attention on Grievance by Application of Technology), which allows citizens to track their complaints using technology, was launched by PM Modi first at the district and state levels on April 24 in 2003, and was later taken to the village and taluka levels, state government sources said. PM Modi is also likely to interact with some of the beneficiaries of the exercise, they said.

In the last two decades, the SWAGAT programme has been key in promoting good governance in Gujarat by resolving 5,63,314 out of 5,63,806 grievances with a success rate of 99.91 per cent, the sources said.

The programme allows citizens to connect directly with the chief minister who personally looks into their issues and seeks feedback from officials from across the state on "Swagat Day", which has been traditionally observed on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Officials noted that the SWAGAT online programme bagged the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010 for improving transparency, accountability and responsiveness in public service.

The UN Public Service Award recognises the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions that lead to a more effective and responsive public service administration in countries.

Apart from this, it also got the National Award for e-Governance in 2010-11 by the Government of India and the CXO Award in 2011 for improving public services through information technology, they noted.