PM Modi To Attend National Handloom Day At Delhi's Bharat Mandapam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to take part in the 9th National Handloom Day celebration which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on August 7 (Monday). With an aim to spread awareness of the importance of the handloom-weaving community and underline the contribution of this sector to the socio-economic development of the nation, the Government of India designates August 7 every year, as the National Handloom Day.

According to the official statement of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)."The programme will be attended by over 3000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from the textile and MSME sectors. It will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, KVIC institutions and various State Handloom Departments."

At 12 noon tomorrow, 7th August, I will join the National Handloom Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This is an occasion to reiterate our commitment towards popularising local textiles and handlooms in the spirit of being ‘Vocal For Local.’ https://t.co/z6w3Ex5tAV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2023

In a bid to accelerate the growth of handloom weavers, the government started celebrating National Handloom Day on August 7, 2015.

Handloom Industry in India

Handloom is a type of fabric that is woven by a hand-operated weaving machine, or "loom". It is also referred to as "hand woven." The handloom industry is the country's largest cottage industry, with 23.77 lakh looms. It is also the second-largest employment provider in the rural region employing more than 3 million people in direct and allied activities.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), " the share of Indian handloom fabric in the world is 95%, being exported to over 125 countries. India is the second largest exporter of handloom products in the world'

The major handloom export centers are Karur. Panipat, Varanasi, and Kannur where handloom products like Bed linen, table linen, and kitchen linen. Toilet liners, Floor coverings, embroidered textile materials, curtains, etc. are produced for export markets. During April 2021-February 2022India exported handloom products worth Rs. 1.693 crore (US $229 million).