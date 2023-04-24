PM Modi To Attend National Panchayati Raj Day In Rewa Today; Aims At Inclusive Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district today, April 24. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth around Rs 19,000 crores. The theme of the campaign will be inclusive development, with a focus on reaching the last mile.

Notably, National Panchayati Raj Day is the national celebration that commemorates the Panchayati Raj Systems in India and is celebrated every year on April 24.

About PM Modi's National Panchayati Raj

Prime Minister will unveil a campaign named "Vikaas Ki or saajhe kadam" (Let's take a shared step towards development) with the aim of taking forward people’s participation towards ensuring saturation of schemes of the government.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will address all the Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country.

He will then inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the Panchayat level.

The Prime Minister will hand over around 35 lahks SVAMITVA Property Cards to beneficiaries. Post this programme, around 1.25 crore property cards would have been distributed under SVAMITVA Scheme in the country, including those distributed here.

PM Modi will participate in a programme marking the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin initiating a step towards fulfilling the vision of achieving ‘Housing for All’.

National Panchayati Raj Day- History & Significance

National Panchayati Raj Day day is also marked to honour the passing of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1992. India has more than 6 lakh villages and is governed by the Panchayati Raj system which is one of the oldest governing bodies in the country. The day was first celebrated in April 2010 to mark the decentralisation of power making it one of the most significant events in Indian history.

If we speak about the history of this day, Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated to mark the historic day when the Constitution Act (73rd Amendment) was passed in the year 1992. However, it came into existence a year later on April 24, 1993. Therefore, every year, the day of decentralisation of power is celebrated all across the country.

The day is of utmost significance as in the year 1957, a committee was established under the chairmanship of Balwantrai Mehta, that was aimed at bringing on reforms for the central power system. According to the committee's report, it recommended a decentralised Panchayati Raj hierarchy that included Gram Panchayat at the Village level, Panchayat Samiti at the Block level and Zila Parishad at the District level.

In 1959, Rajasthan became the first state, wherein the Panchayati Raj system was implemented. The system focused on empowering Panchayati Raj institutions and also ensured developmental programmes for the people of the village.