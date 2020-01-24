PM Modi To Bal Puraskar Awardees: 'Amazed To See What You Achieved At Such Tender Age'

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the recipients of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 and congratulated them for their exceptional achievements in their respective fields. While speaking to the 49 young children awardees from Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, the PM stated that they had 'inspired' him. On January 22, President Ram Nath Kovind had presented the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar at Rashtrapati Bhavan to the children. The Bal Puraskar is given by the government every year to recognise the exceptional achievements of children in various fields of art, science, technology or even bravery.

During his informal interaction with the students, the PM promised them that along with the photo of each child he would share their stories of bravery and achievements on social media so that people around the world can know about their contributions to society.

"I am amazed that at such a tender age each and every one of you had done such great work in some field or another. I believe that awards like these are a beginning. The recognition is just the start of life. This will inspire you to do more good deeds in future," said the PM.

'Focus should also be on duties'

PM also reminded the young crowd of his speech at the Red Fort and said that an individual's focus should always be on duties. He spoke about how he was proud that at such a young age, the children had understood this important message. "The focus should be on duties. Most people feel that their focus should be on rights. After nearly 75 years of independence, shouldn't we focus a little more on our duties towards the nation?" asked the Prime Minister.

