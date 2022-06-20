Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his two-day visit to Karnataka on Monday, June 20. The PM will be in the state till Tuesday to inaugurate a slew of programmes in and around Bengaluru. During the visit, PM Modi is set to take part in a host of events, including the laying of the foundation stone for various railways and National Highway Authority of India-related programmes and International Yoga Day celebrations.

According to an official release by the PMO, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), as a step towards enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru. The project will connect the capital city with its suburbs and satellite townships. In another major event, the PM will dedicate India’s first air-conditioned railway station – Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli.

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for multiple infra projects in Karnataka

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project as part of the many infrastructure projects announced in the state. He will lay the foundation for the project announced to mitigate traffic congestion in the city. Meanwhile, PM Modi will also lay the stone of other key road projects like the six-laning of the Nelamangala-Tumkur section of NH-48, the widening of the Punjalkatte-Charmadi section of NH-73 and the rehabilitation and upgradation of a section of NH-69.

Apart from the aforementioned programmes, the Prime Minister will also visit the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University in Bengaluru to inaugurate its new campus. According to a statement issued by the PMO, the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt. and Yesvantpur Junction railway stations will be other key projects that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for.

PM Modi’s Day 1 itinerary

As per the itinerary, PM Modi will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru at 12:30 PM on Monday. The PM will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital. Following this, he will visit Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru at 1:45 PM. He will inaugurate the new campus of the University and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar here.

At 2:45 PM, the PM will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27000 crore. Following this, he will attend a public function at Maharaja’s College Ground, Mysuru at 5:30 PM. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicate to the nation the ‘Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders’ at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here.

The PM will later visit Sri Suttur Math, Mysuru at around 7 PM and conclude day 1 of his visit by travelling to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru at around 7:45 PM.

Image: PIB