PM Modi To Call On Pope Francis On Oct 30, Reveals Kerala Catholic Bishops Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting Pope Francis on October 30 during his visit to European nations, starting later this week, informed a Catholic Bishops' body in Kerala on Wednesday.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) President Cardinal Geroge Alencherry in a statement said that they have come to know from official sources that the 'meeting between His Holiness Pope Francis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place on Saturday, October 30', reported PTI.

Terming the meeting between the two prominent figures, as a "historic meeting", the KCBC President apprised that the meet will add more energy and warmth to the relations between India, the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Alencherry wished "all success" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all his upcoming programmes in Rome and Italy.

The first on the list for the Prime Minister is the ASEAN-India Summit, which he will attend virtually. Following this are the G20 Summit in Italy's Rome and the COP26 Summit in Scotland's Glasgow, which he will attend in person along with other world leaders.

Summits that PM Modi will attend

Virtual summit:

ASEAN-India Summit - October 27 and 28

Being hosted by Brunei, the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summit that has 'We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper' as its theme will have in attendance leaders of China, Japan, The Republic of Korea, Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. The leaders of the countries in the summit are going to discuss a gamut of issues starting from COVID-19 and its impact to post-COVID recovery, as well as key regional and global developments.

This series marks the conclusion of Brunei Darussalam's role as ASEAN chair. The ASEAN Chairmanship, after the summit, will be handed over to Cambodia.

In-person participation:

G20 Summit in Rome, Italy - October 30 and 31

This is the 16th edition of the the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit. Last year, the summit was held virtually because of the COVID crisis. The summit, which is the first-ever physical G-20 summit after the pandemic, will not only have PM Modi in participation but also him holding bilateral talks with Italy on key issues of mutual interest such as mobility of Indians, defence partnership, partnership in sectors such as small and medium enterprises.

Last year, Indian and Italy had entered into 15 Memorandums of Understanding on areas such as energy, media, finance among others.

COP26 Summit in Glasgow, UK - November 1 and 2

The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK.

The summit, besides PM Modi, will have in attendance the President of the United States Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, French President Emmanuel Macron among others. The world leaders at the summit are going to discuss various ways to collaborate and tackle the pressing issue of climate change.

Image: AP/PIB