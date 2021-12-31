PM Modi To Celebrate Day 1 Of 2022 With Farmers; Will Release 10th Installment Of PM KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate the first day of the New Year 2022 with farmers of the country. PM Modi informed on Friday that he will be interacting with the farmers of the nation on January 01, 2022, and will also be releasing the 10th installment of the PM Kisan Yojna.

PM Modi further informed that the scheme will cover over 10 crore farmer families and around 20,000 crores will be transferred to the beneficiaries. Informing the same through a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “The first day of the New Year, 2022 will be dedicated to the food producers of the country. Will be fortunate to release the 10th installment of PM-Kisan through video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Under this, more than 10 crore farmer families will be benefited from the transfer of an amount of 20 thousand crores.”

नव वर्ष, 2022 का पहला दिन देश के अन्नदाताओं को समर्पित रहेगा। दोपहर 12:30 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए पीएम-किसान की 10वीं किस्त जारी करने का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। इसके तहत 20 हजार करोड़ रु की राशि के ट्रांसफर से 10 करोड़ से अधिक किसान परिवारों को लाभ होगा। https://t.co/g8IYegLJvI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2021

On February 24, 2019, PM Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana with the motive of supporting farmers across India. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is funded by the Central government to provide financial assistance to farmer families. With that, anyone who is a farmer would need to register themselves on the Yojana portal and thereafter avail of the benefit.

Currently, under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. However, it was being said in September that the amount will be doubled up and now they may receive Rs 12,000 per annum instead of Rs 6,000.

How to register under the PM-KISAN scheme:

Visit the official website of PM-KISAN. Now look for the 'Farmer's Corner' and click on 'New Farmer Registration'. After this, enter your Aadhaar number followed by the Captcha Code. Submit and you will be directed to the next page. Now, an application form will appear in which you will have to fill up your complete personal details along with bank details and information regarding the farm. Submit the form.

Image: PTI/ ANI