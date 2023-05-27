PM Modi To Chair 8th NITI Aayog Meet Today, Here Are 8 Priorities On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the eighth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Role of Team India’ in New Delhi at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan. The PM will head the meeting as he is the chairman of NITI Aayog. PM Modi will deliberate on various themes related to making India a developed nation by 2047. Notably, the forum in its seventh council meeting among other issues focused on evolving with a shared vision of national priorities and strategies with the active involvement of states and Union Territories.

Along with other NITI Aayog members, Prime Minister Modi will discuss various issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047. "Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including (i) Viksit Bharat@2047, (ii) Thrust on MSMEs, (iii) Infrastructure and Investments, (iv) Minimising Compliances, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Health and Nutrition, (vii) Skill Development, and (viii) Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure," the NITI Aayog stated.

How to make India a developed country by 2047?

According to the NITI Aayog communication, the core theme of which is ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Role of Team India’, it will “see the participation of Chief Ministers/Lt Governors of all States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog," the NITI Aayog stated. In the run-up to the eighth council meeting, the second Chief Secretaries Conference was held in January 2023. The themes discussed erstwhile were discussed at length at this meeting.

"Wide-ranging stakeholder consultations and brainstorming sessions with subject experts, academia, and practitioners were held prior to the Conference in order to gain well-rounded grassroots-level perspectives," NITI Aayog said.

Moreover, chief secretaries from all states and the select secretaries from the central government participated in the second chief secretaries conference to present thematic best practices and policy insights, which was also attended by PM Modi.

What happened at the seventh governing council meeting?

PM Modi presiding over the seventh general council meeting on August 7, 2022, stressed on the importance of agricultural diversification in India’s food security and also asked the states to prepare a time-bound roadmap for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). He even called on the states to work together on increasing the GST collections and stress on promoting trade, tourism and technology.

The meeting attended by the PM, state Chief Ministers, Union Ministers emphasised the widening gulf between the state governments and central government. Some other issues discussed at the meeting include India’s increasing edible oil imports, which have gone up to worth Rs 1 lakh crore annually. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asked for increasing the procurement limit of agri products under the MSP scheme, while Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sought an extension of GST compensation to the states.

