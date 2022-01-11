PM Modi To Chair COVID Review Meeting With States, UTs On January 13 Amid Rising Cases

In view of surging COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers from across the states and union territories over the pandemic situation on Thursday. This comes just days after PM Modi held a virtual high-level meeting on Sunday reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

It was during this while when he also said that meeting with the Chief Ministers will be convened for discussing state-specific scenarios, best practices, and the public health response in India.

Notably, fresh restrictions have been imposed across various parts of the country for checking the spread of the highly transmissible virus, and also initiatives have been taken to accelerate vaccination drive as India starts vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18 and further administers precautionary doses to the frontline and healthcare workers and those above the age of 60.

PM Modi, who has been spearheading India's mission against the COVID-19 disease since its outbreak, has been stressing upon the continuous need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and carry out active surveillance in the areas reporting high cases. As India battles the third wave of coronavirus, he has also urged the people to get their vaccinations at the earliest.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 1,68,063 fresh cases in 24 hours, with 277 fatalities. With a slight dip in cases from the previous day, the total caseload has jumped to 3,58,75,790.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi, while chairing a high-level meeting called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at all levels and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents as India begins vaccinations for children. The meeting, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and many other top health ministry officials, also saw discussions on the global pandemic scenario.

The PM, while addressing the meeting, noted that India needs continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines, and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing, given that the virus is evolving continuously.

