PM Modi To Chair First National Conference Of Chief Secys In Dharamshala On 16-17th June

In a bid to bolster the relationship between the Centre and State governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries at HPCA Stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on 16th and 17th June, Prime Minister's office informed on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the PMO, PM Modi will chair the National Conference of Chief Secretaries which is slated to commence on June 15 and span over three days. The event will witness more than 200 people partaking in the conference, representing the Central Government, all States and Union Territories and domain experts. The focus of the conference is on the rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the states, PMO stated.

"Working as Team India, the Conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and Aatmanirbharta in agriculture. The Conference will emphasise on evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action to achieve the aspirations of the people," a statement from a press release of PMO read. It further added that the concept and agenda for this conference have been curated after more than 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months, resulting in three themes being identified for detailed review for the conference.

NEP, Urban governance & Self-sufficiency in agri-commodities

According to the PMO, the three themes identified for the deliberation in the Dharamshala conference are National Education Policy (NEP), Urban Governance and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities. "Three themes have been identified for detailed deliberations in the Conference: (i) Implementation of the National Education Policy; (ii) Urban governance; and (iii) Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities," the statement read.

There would be a session on Aspirational Districts Programme which would reflect upon the achievements made so far, with successful case studies including on data-based governance, presented by the young Collectors in specific districts.

"There would be a special session on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Roadmap to 2047’ and four additional thematic sessions on Reducing Compliance Burden & Decriminalization of Minor Offences for Ease of Doing Business; Centre-State Coordination for achieving saturation coverage of schemes and ensuring last-mile delivery; Transforming India’s infrastructure through PM Gati Shakti; and Capacity building: Implementation of iGOT - Mission Karmayogi," PM Modi's office said in a statement.

Notably, the outcomes of the Conference will be thereafter deliberated in the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, where Chief Ministers and Administrators of all States and UTs will be present so that an action plan can be finalized with the broad consensus at the highest levels.