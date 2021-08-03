PM Modi To Chair first Physical Meeting With The New Council Of Ministers On August 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first physical meeting with the council of ministers on Saturday, August 7. The meeting will take place at Parliament hall. This is reportedly PM Modi's third meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

The council of ministers will be physically meeting Prime Minister Modi for the very first time. There could be a lot on agenda given that we are right in the middle of the pandemic. Also, the repeated disruptions in the Parliament can be discussed.

Previously, the council of ministers had met PM Modi on July 14 and July 7. In the past, the issue of poor attendance in both Houses was raised by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi slams the Opposition

Earlier in the day, PM Modi lashed out at the Opposition for disrupting Parliament by tearing papers and making "derogatory" remarks. Briefing reports, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the PM expressed his anger at the conduct of some parliamentarians.

While TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen tore the statement of Union IT Minister Shantanu Sen on Pegasus 'snoopgate' row, several opposition leaders had torn paper in Lok Sabha and threw it in the air.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien had also criticised the way in which bills were passed in Parliament. He had tweeted, "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" while sharing a list of bills passed in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Parliament plagued by disruptions

The Parliament has been tormented by several disruptions by the Opposition in the first two weeks of the Monsoon Session, which began on July 19, resulting in flat productivity. In the first two weeks, the overall productivity of the Rajya Sabha was 21.60%. Similarly, the Lok Sabha operated for only about seven hours of the possible 54 hours.

Both Houses have seen repeated disruption after Opposition over Pegasus row, farmers' law and inflation. The Monsoon session that commenced on July 13 will conclude on August 13.

Image: Twitter@PMNarendraModi