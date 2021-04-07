PM Modi To Chair HLC Meet Commemorating 400th Birth Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday, April 7, informed that PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of a high-level committee (HCL) to mark the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Also, a year-long calendar of events to commemorate the occasion will be discussed in the meeting which is scheduled to be held on April 8, through video-conferencing. As per PMO, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the meeting.

PM Modi to chair key meet to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary

"PM Modi to chair a meeting of a high-level committee to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, on Apr 8, via video conferencing. Home Minister Amit Shah to also attend the meeting which will discuss a year-long calendar of events to mark the occasion," ANI quoted PMO as saying. READ | R Madhavan thanks PM Modi for reviewing trailer of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

On October 24, 2020, the Union Government formed the HLC to approve policies, plans, and programmes related to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, as well as oversee the events. The high-level committee consists of 70 members, with Prime Minister Modi serving as Chairman. Last Year, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also announced the state-level celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be held in April-May 2021.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary

On April 1, the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is commemorated. He is best known for protecting Sikhs and Hindus from a 17th-century law that forced them to convert to Islam. He is known for making long journeys across the country to preach Guru Nanak's teachings in places like Kashmir and Assam. After refusing to follow Islam, he was executed in the city of Delhi on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Guru Gobind Singh, the Sikhs' last Guru, turned the tribe into a martial race in order to defeat the Mughals' might.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI)