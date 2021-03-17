PM Modi's Meet With CMs Likely To Discuss Broadbasing Vaccine Drive, CM Mamata May Skip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories on Wednesday via video conferencing. The primary agenda of this virtual meeting will be the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country. This meeting between PM Modi and the Chief Ministers will take place at 12.30 pm. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the meeting as her office announced that she is busy with state election campaigning.

Lowering of age bar for vaccine on agenda

PM Modi is also expected to raise the issue of states where the cases are surging once again and might stress the need to accelerate COVID vaccination. Furthermore, as per sources, reducing the current age limit for Covid vaccine recipients is also to be discussed.

The Prime Minister held multiple such virtual meetings earlier as well with the Chief Ministers of various states and UTs to take stock of the situation. The last such meeting was held in January ahead of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

In November of last year, PM Modi had chaired a virtual meeting of all Chief Ministers to discuss coronavirus management. It was during this meeting that the Prime Minister had asked all chief ministers to curb Covid-19 transmission and bring the positivity rate under 5 percent. A similar meeting was also held in August.

Even in June 2020, the PM held a video conference with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators of 21 states and UTs. This was the sixth round of consultations between Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Ministers. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), eight states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, are witnessing a surge in new coronavirus cases.

'Set To Lift Age Bar For COVID Vaccination': Punjab Health Minister

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu on Tuesday said that the state will soon lift the age bar for the COVID vaccination drive. He stated that Punjab has enough vaccines to inoculate all age groups at the same time. Sidhu said, "Punjab is all set to lift the age bar for COVID vaccination drive. The state is seeking sufficient amount of vaccination to provide to all age groups." He added that the ministry had imposed a night curfew in the 9 districts to control the constant increase in the Coronavirus cases. He also informed that Amarinder Singh-led government has issued an advisory due to which only 200 people are allowed at outdoor political rallies and 100 indoors.

India COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,903 new COVID19 cases, 17,741 recoveries, and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,14,38,734

Total recoveries: 1,10,45,284

Active cases: 2,34,406

Death toll: 1,59,044

Total vaccination: 3,50,64,536

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.