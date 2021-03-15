PM Modi To Chair Meeting With CMs Of States/UTs On March 17 Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an important meeting with Chief Ministers of all states. The meeting is set to be held on March 17, virtually. On Monday itself, India recorded 26,291 fresh cases of the Coronavirus, marking the highest one-day rise in nearly three months.

Currently, there are over 2.19 lakh active cases in India, of which Maharashtra alone accounts for over 1.27 lakh. Three states— Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab— account for 77 per cent of the total active cases. Lockdowns have been imposed in several parts of the country in an attempt to curb the virus spread. As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

'Important to follow COVID appropriate behaviour'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the negligence by people towards COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Addressing the media on Monday, Dr Harsh Vardhan stressed that Coronavirus appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should be followed despite the availability of vaccine against the disease.

"Only a few states account for more than 80 per cent of the rising cases. The negligence towards COVID appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind it. It is important to ascertain that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed even after the vaccine is available," the Health Minister said.

As of Monday morning, the total number of beneficiaries having received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has reached 2,44,52,385, the Health Ministry bulletin read. The number of beneficiaries administered with the second dose of the vaccine is nearing closer to 55,00,000. Out of all the states, Rajasthan holds the most number of people administered with the first jab of the vaccine followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat. After the end of the first phase of the immunization drive, the second phase - which includes inoculation of senior citizens and those with co-morbidities - is currently underway.