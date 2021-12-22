PM Modi To Chair Review Meeting Over COVID Situation Amid Rising Omicron Cases Tomorrow

Amid the rising Omicron variant cases in India and across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is likely to chair a crucial meeting, said government sources. PM Modi will hold a meeting to review the situation

Meanwhile, the Centre has affirmed that it has taken adequate measures amid the looming Omicron concerns in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday spoke about the Centre's preparations in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant in the city. He further added that the government is also in touch with the states and is also assessing this variant by sitting with the expert team.

"The Health Minister told Rajya Sabha that the government had arranged a buffer stock of essential medicines that are required for the treatment of COVID-19 so that in case of any calamity, the country will not face any shortage. To prevent Oxygen supply shortage, the government has also ensured enhanced generation of medical oxygen and its smooth supply across the country and the genomic sequence capacity has also been increased," said Mansukh Mandaviya ‘We have made a transparent system for ventilators. Now the state government hospitals give us a certificate that the ventilator has been installed and is running properly. The state governments have given reports of 48000 ventilators. This topic is not about politics,' he added

As of Tuesday, India had recorded over 200 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Out of the list, 77 patients have so far recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry said. Maharashtra is leading the Omicron cases chart with a tally of 65 cases so far. Delhi has recorded 54, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases. The health ministry also informed that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164. The active caseload in the country declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days on Tuesday.