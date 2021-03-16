PM Modi To Chair Virtual Cabinet Meeting Today, A Day Before Covid Meet With All CMs

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting via video-conferencing. The agenda of the cabinet meeting, which is normally held on Wednesday but is rescheduled this time, is yet to be known. A recent meeting which was held by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware and for pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29. PM Modi has also called for another important meeting with the Chief Ministers over spike in COVID-19 cases, which will take place on Wednesday.

Production Linked Incentive scheme approved in last cabinet meet

The PLI scheme is an initiative to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in the IT hardware sector. The scheme proposes a production-linked incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of IT hardware. According to a release by the Cabinet, the scheme will extend an incentive of 4% to 2%/1% on net incremental sales (over base year i.e. 2019-20) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment, to eligible companies, for a period of four (4) years. It will benefit 5 major global players and 10 domestic champions in the field of IT Hardware manufacturing including Laptops, Tablets, All-in-One PCs, and Servers.

Centre Gives Military Officers 'financial Powers'

An earlier meeting held by the cabinet on February 17 approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to â‚¹200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces. Union Cabinet approved financial powers to clear projects worth Rs 200 crore to the senior military officers for capital procurement projects, officials said. The deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces are the officers granted this enhanced financial aid. The enhanced powers come in the aspect of challenges faced by the defence forces along with China and Pakistan at the border.

PM Modi's Meeting With CMs Of States/UTs on March 17

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an important meeting with Chief Ministers of all states. The meeting is set to be held on March 17, virtually. On Monday, India recorded 26,291 fresh cases of the Coronavirus, marking the highest one-day rise in nearly three months. It was marginally lower in the data reported on Tuesday.