PM Modi To Commission INS Vikrant Tomorrow; Will Also Inaugurate Projects In Mangaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala on September 2 to commission the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The commissioning is set to take place at 9.30 AM. The leader will then visit Karnataka's Mangaluru on Friday, September 2, to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,800 crore. According to the press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of mechanisation and industrialisation projects.

After arriving in Mangaluru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the project worth over Rs 280 crore for the mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo. He will also lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore. He will also unveil two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited viz BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant, worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.

According to news agency PTI, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Mangaluru International Airport at around 1:30 pm on September 2. From the airport, PM Modi will fly to New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur by a chopper, and after inaugurating or laying the foundation for various projects, he will arrive at the Goldfinch city grounds to attend an official public event on the coastal city.

Here's everything about the projects that will be inaugurated in Mangaluru:

1. Project for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 worth over Rs 280 crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

The mechanised terminal will increase efficiency and reduce the turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the Port by around 35 per cent, thus giving a boost to the business environment. Phase I of the project has been successfully completed, thereby adding over 4.2 MTPA to the handling capacity, which would further increase to over 6 MTPA by 2025.

2. Five projects worth Rs 1,000 crore: After the inauguration of the project for mechanisation of Berth No. 14, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1000 crore, undertaken by the Port.

The integrated LPG and Bulk Liquid POL Facility, equipped with a state-of-the-art cryogenic LPG storage tank terminal, will be capable of unloading full load VLGC (very large gas carriers) of 45,000 tonnes in a highly efficient manner. The facility will bolster Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the region while reinforcing the port’s status as one of the top LPG importing ports in the country.

The foundation stone of projects for the construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, construction of bitumen storage and allied facilities and construction of bitumen & edible oil storage and allied facilities will be laid by the Prime Minister on September 2. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Fishing Harbour at Kulai, which will facilitate safe handling of fish catch and enable better prices in the global market. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala Programme and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community.

3. Two projects worth Rs 2,510 crore: Prime Minister will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited viz BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant.

The BS VI Upgradation Project, worth around Rs 1830 crore, will facilitate the production of ultra-pure environment-friendly BS-VI grade fuel (with sulphur content less than 10 PPM).

The Sea Water Desalination Plant, set up at a cost of around Rs 680 crore, will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure a regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year. Having a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD), the Plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes, the release stated.