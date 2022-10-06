PM Modi To Declare Modhera As India’s First Solar Powered Village On Oct 9

In a major step towards promoting clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, famous for its solar temple, as India’s first solar-powered village on October 9, 2022. As a part of the project, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the houses, which will generate electricity round the clock for the villagers. Significantly they will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 3-D projection at Modhera’s Sun Temple on Oct 9.

Modhera, India’s first solar powered village

Powering the village of Modhera with Solar powered panels was undertaken as a joint venture project between the centre & the state government in 2019 and was completed in two phases in September 2022 at a cost of ₹80.66 crore.

The project's infrastructure includes a six MW solar power project and a 15 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) installed on 12 hectares of land near Sujanpur village in Mehsana district, six km from Modhera. A 50-kW solar-based electric vehicle charging and parking infrastructure facility coupled with battery energy storage System (BESS) has been installed near Modhera Sun Temple.

The solar electricity will be provided at zero tariffs to the villagers of Modhera, said Jatanben D.Thakor, Sarpanch, Modhera. “Use of solar power has increased prosperity amongst citizens. Power tariffs were above ₹1000 and have reduced to zero today. Solar panels have been installed at every house, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too.”

PM to dedicate 3-D Projection at Sun Temple

A protected archaeological site, Modhera’s Sun Temple will also get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The solar-powered 3-D projection, to be dedicated by PM Modi will educate visitors about the history of Modhera.

Heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. People can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm to witness the lighting. The 3-D projection will operate from 7:00 to 7:30 pm every evening. The government of Gujarat, under CM Bhupendra Patel, has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in Gujarat, keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing the use of renewable energy in India.

IMAGE: PMINDIA / REPUBLIC