PM Modi To Dedicate Bhuj's Smritivan Memorial To 2001 Gujarat Earthquake victims On Aug 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 28, will dedicate Smritivan - a museum in Gujarat's Kutch built as a tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 26 January 2001 Gujarat earthquake - to the victims. Notably, when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was determined to create a museum in Kutch. The Gujarat state's present administration, headed by CM Bhupendra Patel, has worked nonstop to assure the project's timely completion.

In Bhuj, Kutch, the 470-acre Smritivan Memorial Project is situated atop Bhujiyo Dungar. The eight blocks that make up the museum include Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive, and Renew among other names. Based on its name, each block offers visitors a distinct attraction. In addition to offering a glimpse of the rich Harappan civilisation, the science of seismology, Gujarat's legacy, culture, and art, and real-time emergency circumstances through a control room, the journey of Bhuj following the earthquake of 2001 is described in the form of a presentation.

(Image: ANI)

Features of Smritivan

Virtual Reality, Interactive Projection, Simulator theatre

To give guests a top-notch experience, some 50 audio-visual models, holograms, interactive projection, and virtual reality have been utilised in the Smritivan museum. Additionally, people can also catch a glimpse of the fossil exhibition. Also, owing to the state-of-the-art Simulator theatre with a shaking floor, all-around projection supported by automated lighting, and surround sound experience, the visitors will be able to relive the events of the 2001 earthquake.

(Image: ANI)

Tribute through a Digital Flame

Visitors will be able to honour those who died in this tragedy by lighting a digital flame through touch panels that will travel through digital LED walls up to the ceiling and form one unified light that will be projected as a beam of light outside the museum and be visible throughout Bhuj as a tribute.

(Image: @pradipparmarguj/Twitter)

Use of local stone

The flooring of the museums and their walls were built using local Kutch stone. An interesting feature of this stone is that it will only strengthen with wear and tear. Additionally, it will also increase the overall grandeur and elegance of the Smritivan museum.

(Image: ANI)

Smritivan

Smritivan Memorial Project is 470 acres of the museum located in Bhuj. The project's first phase, which will include 170 acres of land, is now being developed. Phase one includes 50 check-dams, a sun-point, 8 km of walkways, 1.2 km of internal roads, repair of a 300+ year-old fort wall, 1 MW solar power plant, parking for 3000 guests, and an earthquake museum spread across 11,500 sq. mt. Also, the nameplates of 12,932 victims who lost their lives during the earthquake in 2001 have been installed on the wall of the dam.

(Image: ANI)