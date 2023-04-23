PM Modi To Dedicate Nation's 1st Kochi Water Metro, Kerala's 1st Vande Bharat On April 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate a Rs 747 crore project to the nation, the Kochi water metro, on April 25. The inaugural event of the first-of-its-kind public boat service integrated with a metro rail network, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala | On 25th April, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation India’s first Water Metro. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi. pic.twitter.com/QxxlF04Nww April 23, 2023

Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRL), with assistance from the German funding agency Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, will implement the project. This one of its kind project will connect 10 islands adjoining Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats. According to Kerala Water Metro Ltd (KWML) According to the authorities, the service on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route will begin at 7am on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed confidence in the state's "dream project" and took to Twitter to say, "The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala’s dream project, connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors!"

Kerela's first Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. The state’s first Vande Bharat will cover 11 districts, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

According to the official press release, "On April 25 at around 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Thereafter, at around 11 a.m., Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs 3200 crores, at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.”