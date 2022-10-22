PM Modi To Dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers To Nation On November 12 In Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd in Telangana to the nation on November 12, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

RFCL, a natural gas-based ammonia urea complex, declared its commercial operation of Ramagundam Unit in Telangana on March 22, 2021.

"Next month on November 12, the Prime Minister will be dedicating the Ramagundam Fertilizers factory in Telangana to the farmers of the state and also the nation, he said, while speaking after the virtual launch of Rozgar Mela' - a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel by the Prime Minister.

Reddy said a recent survey revealed that there are 10 lakh vacancies in various ministries and departments of the Centre.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to fill them in a time-bound manner before August 2023, the union minister said.

He said every month on an average one lakh jobs will be filled before August 2023.

According to the union minister, hundreds of jobs were given in Telugu-speaking states ( Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and "none of the candidates came to him or any other leader or approached any middlemen for a recommendation, indicating high degree of transparency."