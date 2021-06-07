PM Modi To Deliver 9th COVID Address To The Nation: Here's What Happened In The Last 8

Amid the COVID-19 situation showing signs of improvement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Nation on Monday at 5 pm. According to reports, PM Modi will speak on the guidelines that need to be undertaken as states and union territories like Delhi and Maharashtra move towards easing the lockdown-like restrictions and pulling lives back to normal, precisely back to pre-COVID times.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

What happened in the last addresses of PM Modi:

Minutes before PM's address to the Nation, let's have a look at the previous address of the head of the country:

On April 2021: As the country grappled with the second wave of COVID-19, with over3-lakh cases being reported every day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged the citizens to resort to precautions, and medication when needed. The Prime Minister said “dawai bhi kadai bhi” should be the mantra as we ensure there is “dhariya” and “anushasaan” in this period. He made a touching and direct call to remain patient, remain disciplined, and remain alert.

October 20, 2020: When the country was getting over the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic, PM PM Modi addressed the nation and appealed to the people to not become complacent and said “Going through a difficult time, we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our movement and spoil our happiness.”

June 30, 2020: Witnessing people resort to carelessness after Unlock, PM Modi addressed the nation and requested people not to do so. "Ever since Unlock-One has happened in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour is also increasing. Earlier we were very cautious about wearing masks, two yards distance, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds," he said.

May 13, 2020: After fighting with COVID-19 for over 2 months, PM Modi addressed the nation and laid out an ATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT road map and said “All our demands during the crisis were met locally. Now, it is time to be vocal about local products and help these local products become global."

April 14, 2020: On the last day of lockdown 2.0, PM Modi addressed the nation announced an extension of lockdown till 3rd May with a 7 point appeal. Elaborating on the same, he said, "First, I appeal to you that you care more for the aged in your family. They should be protected from any infection. Second, keep your faces covered — wear masks, etc. Third, to strengthen your immunity, follow the advice of the AYUSH ministry. Fourth, to help track the spread of the virus, download the Arogya Setu app and inspire others also. Fifth, as much as possible, take care of the economically weaker sections. Sixth, be sensitive as an employer towards your employees. And seventh, have high regard for the corona warriors of this country who are at the frontlines of our fight against coronavirus."

April 3, 2020: At a time, the people of the country were on their way to accepting the harsh reality of COVID-19, sitting inside their homes, PM Modi addressed the nation and called for solidarity. "On the 5th of April, at 9 PM, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches, or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus. ”

March 24, 2020: When the number of cases rose from 5 to 500 in a span of 20 days, PM Modi addressed the nation and announced the 21-day lockdown saying "Life is all that matters."He further added, "We are taking all steps to ensure the continuous supply of essential commodities. It’s time to consistently keep strengthening our resolve. It’s time to exercise caution at every step.

March 19, 2020: Seeing the emergence of COVID-19 cases in India and across the world, PM Modi addressed the nation for the first time in this context. He called for “resolve and restraint”, requesting the people of India to observe the ‘Janta curfew’ on 22 March. He said, "All citizens must abide by this people’s curfew from 7 AM until 9 PM and neither leave their homes nor get onto the streets or roam about in their localities."

(Credit-ANI/RepublicWorld.com)