PM Modi To Deliver National Statement Today After Closed-door Session On Democracy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the first Summit for Democracy's closed-door session on Thursday (local time). PM Modi was invited to attend the major Leaders' Plenary Session hosted by US President Joe Biden as a special gesture. 12 countries, including India, spoke out during this closed-door discussion. At the invitation of Vice President Joe Biden. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, convened the second Leaders' Plenary Session. Today, Prime Minister Modi will deliver India's national statement. This will be a public event.

According to sources, PM Modi noted during the closed-door meeting that the democratic spirit, which includes respect for the rule of law and a pluralistic attitude, is deeply embedded in Indians. It is also carried by the Indian Diaspora, who contribute to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adoptive countries. PM Modi stressed the importance of democratic countries living up to the values inherent in their constitutions. He also identified four pillars of Indian democratic governance: sensitivity, accountability, involvement, and reform focus. He emphasised that democratic ideals should also lead to global governance and that technology businesses should help to the preservation of open and democratic societies, given technology's power to influence democracy favourably or negatively.

PM Modi to deliver national statement today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy at being a part of the Summit for Democracy on Friday, saying that India is ready to work with its allies to advance democratic ideals globally and in multilateral fora. PM Modi said through a tweet, "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora".

The summit will focus on the challenges and possibilities that democracies face and will give a platform for leaders to make individual and collective promises, reforms, and initiatives to safeguard democracy and human rights at home and abroad. China was not invited to the conference, and Pakistan turned it down.

PM Modi attends a closed-door session of Biden's Summit for Democracy

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of constitutional ideals and urged democratic countries to follow suit. The two-day Summit for Democracy began on Thursday, December 9th, and was virtually hosted by US President Joe Biden. It will give a platform for leaders to announce both their individual and collective commitments, reforms, and efforts for protecting democracy and human rights at home and abroad. It will be focused on the current problems and possibilities facing democracies.

