PM Modi To Deliver ‘State Of The World’ Special Address At WEF’s Davos Agenda On Jan 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda at 8:30 pm via video link on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed in a press release on Sunday. The virtual event will be held from January 17-21.

Several heads of state will address the event including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, Israel PM Naftali Bennett, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Chinese President Xi Jinping among others.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

Davos Agenda 2022

The Davos Agenda virtual event will be the first global platform for world leaders in 2022 to come together to share their visions for the year ahead. The event will feature heads of state and government, CEOs, and other top leaders to address critical challenges.

"The event will also mark the launch of several Forum initiatives including efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic," the WEF said.

“Everyone hopes that in 2022 the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede," said WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab, adding, "But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew cooperation and act systemically. The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022.”