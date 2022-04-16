PM Modi To Embark On 2-day Visit To Gujarat; To Launch Various Developmental Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat to flag off several projects from 18 to 20 April. On April 18, precisely at 6 pm, he will visit the Command and Control Center for Schools in Gandhinagar. Following that, on April 19, at around 9:40 am, he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha, and dedicate the projects to the nation.

On the same day, at around 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. Next, on April 20, around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Subsequently, at about 3:30 pm, he will witness the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

Prime Minister at Command and Control Center for Schools in Gandhinagar

The Prime Minister will visit Gandhinagar's Command and Control Centre for Schools on April 18, around 6 pm. The Centre collects over 500 billion data sets annually and evaluates them effectively utilizing big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Centre assists teachers and students in keeping track of their daily online attendance, as well as conducting centralized summative and periodic assessments of students' learning outcomes. The World Bank has designated the Command and Control Centre for Schools as a worldwide recommended practice, and other nations have been invited to visit and learn from it.

Prime Minister at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing facility in Diyodar, Banaskantha district on April 19th, at roughly 9:40 am. It is built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores. The new dairy complex is a brand-new construction. It will be able to process approximately 30 lakh liters of milk each day, as well as make approximately 80 tons of butter, one lakh liters of ice cream, 20 tons of condensed milk (Khoya), and 6 tons of chocolate. The potato processing facility will create a variety of processed potato goods, including french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties, and other items, many of which will be exported.

The Banas Community Radio Station will also be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. The goal of this Community Radio Station is to provide farmers with important scientific information on agriculture and animal husbandry.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the expanded facilities for the manufacture of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate an Organic Manure and Biogas plant in Dama, Gujarat, to the nation.

Prime Minister at WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on April 19th at roughly 3:30 pm. The GCTM will be the world's first and only global outpost center for traditional medicine. It will become a global wellness destination on a global scale.

Prime Minister to inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit on April 20th at around 10:30 am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Prime Minister of Mauritius and the Director-General of the World Health Organization will also grace the occasion. With roughly 90 distinguished speakers and 100 exhibitors, the three-day summit will feature 5 plenary sessions, 8 roundtables, 6 workshops, and 2 symposiums. The Summit will aid in the identification of investment opportunities and provide a boost to innovation, R&D, the start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will serve as a platform for future collaborations by bringing together industry leaders, academicians, and scholars.

Prime Minister at Adijati Maha Sammelan, Dahod

On the 20th of April at around 3:30 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. A number of nearly 2 lakh people are anticipated to attend the Sammelan.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects valued at over Rs 1400 crore. He will dedicate the Rs 840 crore Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, which was built on the Narmada River Basin. It will supply water to around 280 communities in Dahod District and Devgadh Baria city. The Prime Minister will also dedicate five Dahod Smart City projects worth Rs 335 crore. Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) Building, Stormwater drainage system, Sewerage works, Solid Waste Management System, and Rain Water Harvesting System are among the projects.

Benefits worth Rs. 120 crore would be distributed to 10,000 tribals in Panchmahal and Dahod districts under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 66 KV Ghodia substation, as well as Panchayat Houses and Anganwadis.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the production of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Dahod Production Unit. The project is estimated to cost roughly Rs. 20,000 crore. The Dahod workshop, created in 1926 for a periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, would be transformed into an electric locomotive production plant with the aid of infrastructure enhancements.

Over 10,000 people will be employed directly and indirectly as a result of the project. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a number of State government projects totaling roughly Rs 550 crore. This comprises water supply projects costing roughly Rs. 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects for around Rs. 175 crores, works relating to the Dudhimati river project, and the GETCO Substation at Ghodia among others.