PM Modi To Flag Off 2 Vande Bharat Trains Today, Ayodhya From Gorakhpur Now In Just 2 Hrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains today (July 7). While one train will run on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow route in Uttar Pradesh, the second one will be from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will be Uttar Pradesh today wherein he will also attend the Gita Press centenary celebrations in the home turf of state CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur. At around 4 pm, PM will flag off Gorakhpur - Lucknow Vande Bharat from Gorakhpur railway station from Platform No.1.



He will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Gorakhpur railway station, under the project to redevelop 1200 stations in the country. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around ₹498 Crore and will provide world class passenger amenities. He then flagoff the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat via video conferencing from Gorakhpur.

3 things you need to know:

Till now 27 Vande Bharat trains have been launched and with these two launches today, Vande Bharat will complete 50 services.

With Gorakhpur - Lucknow Vande Bharat, the distance of 302 kms between the two cities will reduce to half and come to 3 hrs 15 minutes, the train will depart from Gorakhpur at 6.05 am in morning and reach Lucknow at 10.29 am, similarly from Lucknow it will leave at 19.15 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 23.25pm.

The distance to Gorakhpur from both sides is now only 2 hrs, People can reach Ayodhya in just 2 hrs, which used to take 4-5 hrs initially through road transport and other trains.

The rates in Gorakhpur to Lucknow route and return varies.

AC Chair Car

Gorakhpur to Lucknow - ₹890

Lucknow to Gorakhpur - ₹1,005

Executive Chair Car

Gorakhpur to Lucknow ₹1,670

Lucknow to Gorakhpur ₹1,775



CPRO North Eastern Railways, Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The tickets for Vande Bharat on these routes are now available on Railways website and also at IRCTC app. The booking is very easy and the train will run on six days except for Saturdays. He says before the completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in 2024, it was important to launch the train for easy connectivity for tourists. Now we have much time to monitor the footfall too in these routes.

“Right now, Gorakhdham Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti is the fastest train between Gorakhpur - Lucknow and the rates of AC coaches in these trains is also high as compared to Vande Bharat AC chair car. The trial run for the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat was done on July 4,” he added.

He will also visit his constituency Varanasi later in the day, where he will inaugurate projects worth ₹12,000 crore. PM Modi thereafter will address a BJP rally and interact with BJP karyakaratas over 'Tiffin par charcha'.