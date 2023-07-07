PM Modi To Flag Off 2 Vande Bharat Trains Today, Ayodhya From Gorakhpur Now In Just 2 Hrs

Quick links:
IMAGE: @iamajaysehrawat - Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains today (July 7). While one train will run on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow route in Uttar Pradesh, the second one will be from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) in Gujarat.
The Prime Minister will be Uttar Pradesh today wherein he will also attend the Gita Press centenary celebrations in the home turf of state CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur. At around 4 pm, PM will flag off Gorakhpur - Lucknow Vande Bharat from Gorakhpur railway station from Platform No.1.
He will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Gorakhpur railway station, under the project to redevelop 1200 stations in the country. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around ₹498 Crore and will provide world class passenger amenities. He then flagoff the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat via video conferencing from Gorakhpur.
The rates in Gorakhpur to Lucknow route and return varies.
AC Chair Car
Gorakhpur to Lucknow - ₹890
Lucknow to Gorakhpur - ₹1,005
Executive Chair Car
Gorakhpur to Lucknow ₹1,670
Lucknow to Gorakhpur ₹1,775
CPRO North Eastern Railways, Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The tickets for Vande Bharat on these routes are now available on Railways website and also at IRCTC app. The booking is very easy and the train will run on six days except for Saturdays. He says before the completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in 2024, it was important to launch the train for easy connectivity for tourists. Now we have much time to monitor the footfall too in these routes.
“Right now, Gorakhdham Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti is the fastest train between Gorakhpur - Lucknow and the rates of AC coaches in these trains is also high as compared to Vande Bharat AC chair car. The trial run for the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat was done on July 4,” he added.
He will also visit his constituency Varanasi later in the day, where he will inaugurate projects worth ₹12,000 crore. PM Modi thereafter will address a BJP rally and interact with BJP karyakaratas over 'Tiffin par charcha'.