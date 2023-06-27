PM Modi To Flag-off 5 Vande Bharat Express Trains In Bhopal On Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, June 27 during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamalapati Railway station in Bhopal. This will be the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will start operations on the same day. The five Vande Bharat trains are:

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

I will be in Bhopal tomorrow, 27th June to take part in 2 programmes. First, 5 Vande Bharat trains would be flagged off at a programme in Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. June 26, 2023

With the introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express, the government intends to improve the connectivity of the cultural, tourist and religious places in the regions. Vande Bharat Express are semi-high speed trains manufactured under the Make-in-India policy by the ICF.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, and Satpura, etc. will also be benefitted from the improved connectivity. It also said that the train will be about 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route. These trains will provide a world-class experience to passengers and give impetus to the rail growth of Railway infrastructure. With this development, Jharkhand and Goa will be getting their first Vande Bharat trains.

After the introduction of the above-mentioned five new express trains, the total number of Vande Bharat running on the Indian railway system will increase to 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will be the first engagement after the historic visit to the USA and Egypt. Earlier this month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Railways, the Government of India and the United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) for collaboration on Renewable energy and Energy Efficiency.

Through MoU, technical assistance and support would be provided to Indian Railways. Vande Bharat Express trains are known and hailed for their state-of-the-art amenities providing better seating, advanced safety features and impeccable passenger service. These trains are designed to travel at semi-high speed reducing travel time.

The first Vande Bharat Express was launched in 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi, the train has become a popular mode of transport within the country as it is much faster and lighter than other trains in India. Vande Bharat Express trains not just cut down on travel time but also improve a traveller’s journey with a host of amenities and features such as WiFi connectivity and 32-inch entertainment screens.