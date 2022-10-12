Last Updated:

PM Modi To Flag Off Advanced Version Of Vande Bharat Express At Himachal Pradesh's Una

PM Modi will flag off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train at the Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train at the Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The train will run between Una and Delhi and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in a shorter duration.

Modi will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba on Thursday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various projects in the two districts of the poll-bound state, the CM said.

READ | PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday
READ | BJP flays Kerala CM over his letter to PM Modi on language row; avers 'Political motives'
READ | 'Talent and teamwork on full display': PM Modi hails Manipur women's team's brilliant goal
READ | UK High Court reserves judgment in Nirav Modi's extradition appeal
First Published:
COMMENT