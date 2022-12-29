PM Modi To Flag Off Bengal's 1st Howrah-NJP Vande-Bharat; Timings, Fare & Other Details

In efforts to give a massive boost to India's railway network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on December 30 to flag off the nation's seventh Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. Notably, the train will be West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express and the second premium train service after Shatabdi.

Sharing the first glimpse of the Vande Bharat Express that will be running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the Ministry of Railways, "Catch a glimpse of the successful trial run of the Vande Bharat Express, conducted between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal."

Howrah to New Jalpaiguri

The country's seventh and West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express will start running from Howrah station at 6 am in the morning and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 pm in the afternoon. The superfast train will then have a halt of nearly an hour at the New Jalpaiguri station and will again start its journey at 2.30 pm for Howrah. The train will reach the Howrah station by 10 pm on the same day. It will take nearly 8 hours to complete the journey.

The Vande Bharat Express will have fewer halts in comparison to Bengal's other premium train -- Shatabdi. As per the reports, the stops defined for the superfast Vande Bharat are Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, and Kishanganj before terminating at New Jalpaiguri.

While the train will stop only at Bolpur and Malda enroute to New Jalpaiguri. Like Shatabdi, Vande Bharat is also expected to operate six days a week on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route.

How much will the fare cost?

While the fare of the Vande Bharat Express has not been revealed officially, it is expected to be costlier than the fare of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express. According to IRCTC data, the fare of the chair car on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express is Rs 1,650. On the other hand, the fare of the executive class of Shatabdi Express is Rs 2,500.

Apart from the modern amenities, the Vande Bharat train will have reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, wifi facility, three-hour power backup and GPS systems for the comfort of passengers.