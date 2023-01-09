PM Modi To Flag Off MV Ganga Vilas On Jan 13; See Pics Of ‘world’s Longest River Cruise’

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 51-day luxury Ganga cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, via Bangladesh on January 13.
The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh.
According to an official statement, the 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots and major cities like Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Dhaka and Guwahati.
The vessel has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists
Notably, the ship follows sustainable principles at its core as it is equipped with pollution-free mechanisms and noise control technologies.
The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters.
The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stopovers in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance.