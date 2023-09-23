PM Modi to flag off nine new Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday, September 24, which will include two services on the South Central Railways (SCR), as confirmed by an official statement released on Friday. Additionally, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also participate in the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi will inaugurate Vande Bharat train service between Kacheguda-Yesvantpur and Vijayawada-MGR Chennai Central routes on South Central Railways (SCR) via video conferencing. The official statement claims that the Vande Bharat train service between Kacheguda-Yesvantpur will be the fastest train between the two cities with the shortest journey time when compared with other trains on this route. It has a seating capacity of 530 passengers.

Bengal to get two more Vande Bharat

PM Modi will flag off virtually two more Vande Bharat train services between the Patna-Howrah and Ranchi-Howrah routes and the twin cities of Howrah-Kolkata. The Railway authorities have initiated preparations for the semi-high-speed train operations along the Patna-Howrah route with track-strengthening efforts along the Patna-Jhajha-Asansol-Burdwan-Howrah main line.

The official statement suggests that new rakes for the Patna-Howrah and Ranchi-Howrah routes will have 25 added features and the train will cover a distance of 535 km in approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes, making it the fastest between two cities.

Meanwhile, Odisha will get its second Vande Bharat train service on the Puri-Rourkela. The full trial run of the Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express was conducted on Wednesday. According to the official statement, the Vande Bharat train service will also link the two tech cities- Bengaluru and Hyderabad and will cover the 610 km distance in 8.5 hours.

The inaugural Vande Bharat Express embarked on its maiden journey under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019. Operating between New Delhi and Varanasi, this remarkable train was crafted at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. It stands as a symbol of India's 'Make-In-India' initiative, proudly displaying the nation's engineering prowess.