PM Modi To Flag Off West Bengal's First Vande-Bharat Express At Howrah Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday, December 30, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and will also inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of Kolkata Metro. PM will also lay the foundation stone of multiple Railway projects along with laying the foundation stone of the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway station. PM Modi will also inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister will be launching West Bengal's first Vande-Bharat Express, which will connect the state's two most important cities, Kolkata in the south and Siliguri in the north. This will be the seventh Vande-Bharat Express of the nation, according to a metro official,

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the Joka-Taratala metro project

PM Modi will then virtually inaugurate the long-awaited Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joka-Esplanade metro project (purple line) from the Howrah station. Trial runs on the 6.5-kilometre stretch began in mid-September, and it received mandatory Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) approval in November 2022.

On December 24, Metro Railway General Manager Arun Arora inspected passenger amenities at various stations along the stretch. The route includes six stations: Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, and Taratala. According to an official, the Indian Railways spent Rs 2,477.25 crore to complete the 6.5 km stretch.