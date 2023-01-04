PM Modi To Flag Off World’s Longest River Cruise 'Ganga Vilas' On January 13; Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the world's longest luxury river cruise, "Ganga Vilas," on January 13. The crusie will sail off from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam, covering 3,200 kilometres in 50 days. The cruise will pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh, and tourists will be taken to more than 50 tourist sites, including world heritage sites.

Notably, this will be the largest river journey by a single river ship in the world. The Ganga Vilas Cruise will pass through prominent cities like Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in the Dibrugarh district of Assam on March 1. Also, the giant cruise will pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park.

Earlier in November, the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, had tweeted, "The world’s longest river cruise will commence its journey in January next year. Ganga Vilas will set sail from sacred Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh, covering 4,000 km on the two greatest rivers of India, the Ganga and the Brahmaputra."

The world's longest river cruise will commence its journey in Jan next year. Ganga Vilas, will set sail from sacred Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering 4,000 km on the two greatest rivers of India, Ganga & Brahmaputra. Watch 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1buzy8ISig — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 12, 2022

About Ganga Vilas

The luxury cruise will also have a lot of engaging activities such as cultural programs, live music, a gym, a spa, an open-air observation deck, personalised butler service, etc. According to the official information, the cruise will have a capacity of 80 passengers. With 18 suites, the Ganga Vilas cruise has been built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. "This cruise will meander through various prominent destinations along Kolkata's River Hooghly to Varanasi's River Ganges," according to the website.

Timing and route

As per the official website, the Ganga will start its journey from Varanasi and will reach Patna on the 8th day. The luxury ship will pass through Buxar, Ramnagar, and Ghazipur. The cruise will reach Kolkata on the 20th day via Farakka and Murshidabad. The following day, the ship will sail off for Dhaka and enter the Bangladesh border, where it will remain for the next 15 days. On its return, the ship will sail via Guwahati before sailing through Sibsagar and reaching its final destination at Dibrugarh.

Image: Twitter/@Chandra4935