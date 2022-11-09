PM Modi To Gift Himachal Pradesh's Local Artifacts To World Leaders At G20 Summit

In a big boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift the local artifacts made in Himachal Pradesh to the world leaders at the upcoming G20 Summit that will take place in Indonesia's capital city Bali. This comes at a time when Himachal Pradesh is going to witness the assembly election, which is scheduled on November 12.

The idea behind the Prime Minister's gesture is to promote Himachal's art and culture so that it travels far and wide to countries like the USA, Russia, Japan, Brazil, UAE, Netherlands, Spain, and many more. PM Modi will hand over the local artifacts like Chamba Rumals, Kinnauri Shawl, Himachali Mukhate, Kangra miniature paintings, Kullu Shawl, and Kanal Brass Set to the world leaders who will be attending the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

PM Modi to gift these local Himachal Pradesh Artifacts to world leaders

Chamba Rumal

Kangra miniature paintings

Himachali Mukhate

Kullu shawl

Kinnauri shawl

Kanal Brass Set

PM Modi Unveils Logo, Theme & Website Of India's G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme, and website for India's presidency of the G20. India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future', reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. The country is all set to assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during November 15-16.

Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is signature of India's compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage & faith of India in bringing world together," said PM Modi at the launch of the logo, theme and website of India's presidency of the G20.

The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope. pic.twitter.com/HTceHGsbFu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 8, 2022

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.