Last Updated:

PM Modi To Have 15 Hectic Engagements During Germany, UAE Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with over 12 world leaders during his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates and will have over 15 hectic engagements

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Image: PTI


New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with over 12 world leaders during his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates and will have over 15 hectic engagements, official sources said on Saturday.

Modi will also speak at an Indian community event in Munich, which is expected to be the largest such programme post-COVID-19.

He is travelling to Germany to attend the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, and will travel to the UAE on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

Official sources said the prime minister will have multiple bilateral meetings in addition to attending the G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations, during his around 60-hour stay in Germany and the UAE.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and also the guest countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners. PTI KR NSD

READ | PM Modi scheduled to attend 14th BRICS summit hosted by China virtually on June 23-24
READ | PM Modi inaugurates Commerce Ministry's 'Vanijya Bhavan'; launches NIRYAT portal
READ | PM Modi lauds BRICS partnership; stresses on cooperation for global post-COVID recovery
READ | SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case; dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea
READ | G7 Summit: PM Modi to leave for Germany today; to hold bilateral talks with members

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: PM Modi, Germany, UAE
First Published:
COMMENT