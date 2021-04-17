PM Modi Holds COVID Review Meeting, Directs Home Secy To Take Charge Amid Caseload Surge

With the COVID-19 situation worsening across the country, the Home Secretary has been instructed to take charge of the situation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction on Friday, sources said. PM Modi chaired an emergency meeting to review the COVID situation and the immunization drive across the country which is currently underway. Top officials across various ministries are expected to participate in the meeting. PM Modi has directed Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the surge in COVID-19 cases and hold intense discussions with chief secretaries of all states, including those most affected by the second Coronavirus wave i.e. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and UP.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi made an appeal to call off the Kumbh Mela noting that it would strengthen the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the Health Ministry, nearly 10 states account for 80% of the Coronavirus cases across the country.

Sources have informed that the Home Secretary will also be holding a virtual meet with Chief Secretaries every six hours to review the situation. Following the review, the home secretary will also pass additional instructions to the Additional Chief Secretaries and DGPs and also look over the ongoing immunization drive. centre's interference comes at a time when states have been struggling to curb the virus spread. Several states have also been reporting a shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen, beds, ventilators, and vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan dialled Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday and assured him 'adequate & uninterrupted' supply of medical oxygen and all possible help. In a tweet, he also informed that an additional 1,121 ventilators are being rushed to the state amid the surge in COVID cases. Moreover, the Health Minister said that he had discussed further stringent actions to be taken for containment, surveillance and treatment of COVID cases.

Meanwhile, a record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said on Saturday. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.

Centre ramps up Remdesivir production

As India faces Remdesivir shortage amid the steep surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Wednesday gave its nod to manufacturers for ramping up the production of the drug used to treat COVID-19 patients. After reviewing the situation with stakeholders on March 12 and 13, Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals & fertilizers Masukh Mandaviya approved the increase in production and supply of Remdesivir and a subsequent decrease in its price.

Apprising of the current production of Remdesivir, the Union Ministry said that the current installed capacity allows the production of nearly 38.80 lakh vials per month. To ramp up the manufacturing, a fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 Lakh vials per month to six manufacturers. The Centre has also said that production of another 30 lakh vials per month of Remdesivir has been lined up. The decisions taken at the high-level meeting are expected to enhance the production of the said anti-COVID drug by nearly 78 lakh vials/month.

Vaccine production boosted

In a bid to boost India's vaccination process, Centre on Friday has provided a grant of Rs 65 crores to COVAXIN manufacturer - Bharat Biotech to enhance their production capacity at their new Bengaluru plant. Moreover, the current facility is being increased 6-7 fold by July - touching 6-7 crore vaccine doses/month. Three other govt plants are also being provided grants to ramp up their production of the indigenous vaccine.

Apart from Bharat Biotech, three public sector companies - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd , Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr too have been given grants to enhance their production capacity. While Haffkine will produce 20 million doses per month within six months, the other two will produce 10-15 million doses per month by Aug-Sep 2021. Most states have exhausted their stock of COVAXIN, while the Centre assures that more doses are in pipeline.



