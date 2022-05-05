Back From Europe, PM Modi To Hold Key Meetings On Prevailing Heatwave, Monsoon: Sources

While parts of the country are relieved after receiving fresh downpours following days of a severe heatwave and a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the heatwave conditions have abated from all parts of the country further resulting in a drop in maximum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius.

With the changing weather conditions and the upcoming monsoon season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has just returned from his three-day foreign visit will hold back-to-back crucial meetings on Thursday. He will also speak on the upcoming monsoons, government sources told Republic.

Notably, PM Modi will be chairing multiple meetings throughout the day. It is important to note that PM Modi's 3-day, 3-nation visit to France, Germany, and Denmark ended today.

Fall in temperature in parts of India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department in its latest update has stated that the heatwave conditions have abated from the country further leading to a fall in maximum temperature in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana. However, there has been no significant change in the maximum temperature in northwest India and central India and the mercury is likely to rise in the coming 2-3 days.

In addition to this, following the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light rainfall, dust storm, and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph is expected across states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next 2 days, while on the other hand, heatwave conditions will return to some parts of Maharashtra isolated areas of Rajasthan.

Speaking about the national capital, the MET department has predicted a partly cloudy sky over Delhi for the next few days while the temperature can rise. However, no heatwave has been predicted until May 8.

Other states including Bihar and Karnataka have received fresh spells of rain bringing the maximum temperatures down.

Earlier, the national capital Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on April 30. On Sunday, the IMD said the heatwave is likely to reduce over the national capital and adjoining parts of northwest and central India from Monday, May 2.

On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees on Saturday, followed by Aligarh at 44.2 and Orai at 44 degrees Celsius.

Image: ANI/PTI