Russia-Ukraine War | PM Modi To Hold High-level Meeting Amid Efforts For Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine

Soon after his return from Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Republic learnt.

Sudeshna Singh
Russia-Ukraine war

Soon after his return from Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Republic learnt on Sunday. The meeting on Sunday will be the second meeting in a span of four days, the first was held on Thursday. The marathon meetings come amid New Delhi's efforts to evacuate Indian citizens from the battle zone. 

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219  students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations.

Ukrainian delegation heads to Belarus for talks with Russia

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Ultimately, on February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance.  As per the data of the estimated losses of the Russian army for three days put forth by Ukraine Defence Forces- 4300 military personnel, 27 aircraft, 26 helicopters,146 tanks, 706 armoured fighting vehicles,49 guns, one Buk air defence system, four "Grads" and two ships/boats have been lost. 

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Ukraine has confirmed the meeting with Russia in Gomel, Belarus. The confirmation came after Russia gave a deadline to Ukraine. By the said deadline fixed for 3 PM Ukrainian time - 6:30 PM IST- on February 27, Ukraine had to decide whether it was ready to meet for talks with Russia in Belarus.

