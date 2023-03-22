PM Modi To Hold High Level Meeting Today To Review Covid Related Situation & Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and public health preparedness at 4:30pm today, March 22 amid rising cases across India.

The decision to hold a review meeting comes after India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, with the active cases in the country surpassing the 7,000 mark, according to health ministry data. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent on March 22.

Notably, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent. However, India has so far administered a total of 220.65 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as per the ministry’s website, which strengthens the country's immunity to fight the contagious virus.

Revised guidelines for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 19 released revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country. It reads, "Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease."

The guidelines also asked the people to maintain physical distancing, wear a mask and keep hand hygiene. "Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared by the ministry reads.

The ministry on Thursday also wrote to the State governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to follow a five-fold strategy to combat the rise in cases. It includes testing, tracking, treatment and vaccinations as these states witness a rise in Covid-19 cases.