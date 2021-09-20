PM Modi To Hold India-US Bilateral With Joe Biden; Itinerary Of PM's America Visit Here

As part of his four-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Joe Biden, President of the US, the White House informed on Monday. Though the two leaders have met virtually in several multilateral meetings like the Quad and G7, the bilateral meeting is going to be their first in-person.

Group meetings & one-on-ones in PM Modi's schedule

After arriving on September 22, on September 23 PM Modi is going to take part in the US CEO meet. On the next day, PM Modi will be taking part with US President Joe Biden, Australia's PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga in the Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House on September 24.

On September 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The Taliban takeover and the Afghanistan crisis will be the key topic of the UNGA session this year which is most likely to see the participation of as many as 150 countries.

Besides these important group meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to have a few one-on-ones. PM Modi is going to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as world leaders like United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga, Australia PM Scott Morrison, and UK PM Boris Johnson.

Full itinerary of PM Modi's trip to the US, as things stand:

September 22

PM will arrive at Washington DC

September 23

PM will take part in the US CEOs meet

PM will also indulge in some one-on-ones with CEO of Apple Tim Cook, and world leaders like VP Kamala Harris, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga, Australia PM Scott Morrison, and UK PM Boris Johnson

September 24

PM will take part in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden

PM will thereafter take part in the QUAD Summit

PM will next fly to NYC

September 25

PM will address the UNGA

PM Modi's last visit to the US was in 2019 ahead of the US Presidential Elections. Here, he had attended the mammoth 'Howdy Modi' event alongside former President Donald Trump in Houston. With folded hands, he had greeted the 50,000 gathered at the NRG Stadium as a mark of respect, manifesting the rich and deep-rooted Indian culture.