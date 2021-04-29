PM Modi To Chair Union Cabinet Meeting On COVID-19; Health Secy Submits Report Of 9 States

In a breaking development on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the council of ministers on Friday at 11 am to review the COVID-19 situation. In this regard, the Health Secretary has submitted a report to the Union Home Secretary on Thursday regarding the situation of nine states which are affected the most due to COVID-19.

The Home Secretary is said to brief the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with regards to the report and thereafter Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to brief the prime minister prior to the union cabinet meeting on Friday.

The meeting assumes significance in the light of the COVID-19 infections continuing to make single-day highs with nearly 3.8 lakh new COVID-19 infections being reported on Thursday. The country on Thursday reported 379,257 Coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 18,376,524, while the daily death toll made a record high with 3,645 fresh fatalities. The active cases have surged to 30,84,814.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh are some of the worst affected states and major contributors to the rise of COVID-19 infections numbers in the country.

PM Modi has been holding a series of meetings with several stakeholders and key personnel to continuously review the COVID-19 situation in the country. He previously held meetings with chief ministers of states, vaccine manufacturers, top brass of the pharmaceutical industry discussing various aspects of how to bring the COVID-19 under control. The prime minister also held a meeting with oxygen manufacturers across the country to discuss the ramping up of oxygen generation and its transport amid the shortage of oxygen reported in several states.

The vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. At present 45 years and above are eligible to administer vaccine the COVID-19 vaccine, while the vaccination for 18 years and above will begin from May 1 as the registrations for the same have begun on CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app.