PM Modi To Hold Meet With Chief Ministers To Discuss COVID-19 Surge On April 8: Sources

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meet with Chief Ministers through a video conference on April 8, reported news agency ANI on Monday citing sources. This came in the backdrop of India recording over one lakh coronavirus cases for the first time on Sunday since the beginning of the outbreak.

Earlier PM Modi also reviewed the COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid an “alarming rate of growth" in new cases and deaths, with 10 states contributing to more than 91% of them.

The Prime Minister called for checking the “emerging second peak.” On April 4, India recorded a daily spike of 1,03,558 taking the total tally to 1,25,89,067, as per the Union Health Ministry tally on Monday. On Sunday, following the high-level meet attended by PM Modi, central teams were rushed to three states.

PM Modi’s last interaction with all the Chief Ministers took place on March 17 during which he had flagged the drastic rise of COVID-19 cases in several parts of the nations while also urging state governments to take “quick and decisive” steps.

PM Modi called for a five-fold strategy

In the latest high-level meeting over the COVID-19 crisis, Pm Modi said that the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination would be most effective in the current situation only if it is implemented properly.

The official statement following the meet on Sunday said, “The reasons for the sharp rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially in the use of masks and social distancing, pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level.”

"A detailed presentation was made which highlighted that there is an alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91% of cases and deaths due to COVID," it added. Further, the presentation highlighted the grim situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh with the western state contributing 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country in the last two weeks.

Image credits: @ANI/Twitter