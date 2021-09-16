PM Modi To Hold Meeting With Secretaries After 'Chintan Shivir' With Ministers

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with his council of ministers in his “Chintan Shivir”, PM is all set to hold a review meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments on September 18.

According to the PTI report, the meeting with the secretaries will take place on the evening of September 18. It is speculated, that PM Modi will talk about the pandemic and the COVID-battered economy among other issues in the meeting with the secretaries. PTI Sources reveal that PM Modi will hold four more such "Chintan Shivirs" to improve governance.

Modi stressed the importance of simplicity in his meeting with ministers in Chintan Shivir, held on September 14. During the meeting, Modi asked the ministers to learn from the best practices of their colleagues.

PM Modi’s Chintan Shivir with his cabinet ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sept 14 held a 'Chintan Shivir' with the Union Council of Ministers and stressed the simplicity is the way of life. During the meeting, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya showed presentations on efficiency and time management.

Both Mandaviya and Pradhan shared good practices on time management, selection of personal staff and root cause analysis of problems. They also shared inputs on dealing with people. In their presentations, they also shared good practices about promptly responding to letters. In the meeting at the auditorium of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister said that ministers should learn best practices from their colleagues. Asserting that sharing is caring, PM Modi remembered about the tiffin meeting before becoming Prime Minister where everyone used to bring food from home and share with each other during the meetings. Recalling late Union Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, the Prime Minister said that simplicity is a way of life.

Chintan Shivir

'Chintan Shivir', is a brainstorming session for improvement in performance and governance. PM Modi regularly holds such sessions where ministers make presentations on important issues. The session also helps ministers to be updated with the Centre's welfare schemes. PM Modi reshuffled his Cabinet in July, ahead of elections in seven states next year. Six of them, including Uttar Pradesh, are governed by the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image:PTI