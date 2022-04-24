PM Modi To Hold Meeting With State CMs Over Rising COVID-19 Cases In India On April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, April 27, concerning the emerging COVID-19 situation in India through video conference, official sources informed on Saturday. It was further learned that Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter.

Earlier on January 13, PM Modi had interacted with chief ministers via video conferencing, over the COVID-19 situation in the country amid a surge in Coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.



The meeting was held on a day when India recorded 2,47,417 new infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927, which included 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

COVID in India

The Union Health Ministry stated that as of Saturday, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952 with 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases have increased to 15,079. The death toll has climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's active caseload increased to 15,079, constituting 0.04% of total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.56% and the weekly positivity rate is at 0.50%. On Saturday, an increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload.

The testing capacity has increased and as of now, 83.42 crore tests have been conducted. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,55,179 tests were conducted on Saturday.

On April 21, the Centre upraised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Mizoram considering the increasing number of COVID cases and also directed them to remain vigilant as these states are witnessing a sharp surge.

COVID vaccination drive in India

To date, India has administered a total of 1,87,57,47,873 COVID vaccines under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 2.42 Crore people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since it started on March 16, 2022.

(Image: PTI)