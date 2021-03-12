Last Updated:

PM Modi To Hold More Rallies In Bengal's Purulia & Contai Districts Between March 18-21

PM Modi is going to address a series of mega rallies in the poll-bound state of West Bengal on March 18, 20, and 21  in the districts Purulia and Contai. 

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a series of mega rallies in the poll-bound state of West Bengal on March 18, 20, and 21 in Purulia and Contai districts. In the first phase, nine assembly seats in Purulia and two seats in Contai will go to the polls on March 27. PM Modi is expected to address over 20 rallies in the state during the election campaign.

On March 7,  PM Modi addressed a 10,000-strong crowd at Kolkata's Brigade parade rally. From pushing 'Ashol Poriborton' (real development) to countering TMC's 'Khela Hobe' (Game is on), PM Modi touched on various issues like  Bengal's contribution to freedom struggle, TMC government's injustice, nepotism, Tolabaji, cut money, countering 'outsider' jibe, BJP's vision for Bengal, Mamata's scooter ride & her anger at the PM.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. 

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

  • 1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27
  • 2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1
  • 3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6
  • 4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10
  • 5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17
  • 6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22
  • 7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26
  • 8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

First Published:
