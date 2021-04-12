PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting On COVID-19 With Governors On April 14 Amid Surge In Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual review meeting on the Coronavirus pandemic with all the Governors of the states and UTs on April 14. This comes amid the constant surge of Covid-19 cases in the country which have breached the 1.35 crore mark.

This surge in the cases has been attributed to mainly 10 states- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Governors along with PM Modi are expected to hold a review meeting sharing the preparedness of their states as well as chalk out a strategy when it comes to ramping up both testing and vaccinations.

The review meeting also comes days after PM Modi addressed all the Chief Ministers and pitched a 'Tika Utsav' from April 11 to 14. During the meeting, the PM also requested the states to focus on micro-containment zones and contact tracing and defended the age bar for vaccination.

Coronavirus in India

India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, on Sunday which took the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities forcing the recovery rate to fall below 90%.

Meanwhile, earlier today in a big decision, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended the Emergency Use Authorization of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. If the Drugs Controller General of India accepts this recommendation, it will become the 3rd approved COVID-19 vaccine in India after COVAXIN and COVISHIELD amid surging novel coronavirus cases. To be manufactured in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, this vaccine has shown the efficacy of 91.6% in the phase 3 trials.

(With Agency Inputs)